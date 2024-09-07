Second Pick Six TD of the Game for Damon Webb: CFL

September 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Damon Webb can not be stopped! Ottawa adds to their lead in the 2nd quarter with a massive 96 yard TD.

