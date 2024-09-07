Second Pick Six TD of the Game for Damon Webb: CFL
September 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Damon Webb can not be stopped! Ottawa adds to their lead in the 2nd quarter with a massive 96 yard TD.
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 7, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.