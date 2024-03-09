Second Period Lapse Dooms Knoxville in Loss

Brendan Pepe and Dominiks Marcinkevics each scored twice and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-2 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

Knoxville has dropped four of five. The Rail Yard Dawgs are 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Pepe scored the only goal of the first period when his shot from the right side deflected past Zane Steeves and into the net with less than a minute to go in the period.

Anthony Cinato scored from in front of the crease when he carried in tight to the blue ice. The puck was kicked off his stick by Steeves, but Cole McKechney inadvertently bumped into Steeves and Cinato took advantage to make it 2-0 at 14:44 of the second.

Pepe scored his second of the night 38 seconds later. Josh Nenadal slipped the puck out in front at the end of a rush and Pepe followed it into the slot to put it on net. Marcinkevics finished off a three-on-two with a wrister that beat Steeves up high as the Rail Yard Dawgs scored three goals in two minutes to take a 4-0 lead into the second intermission.

Justin Cmunt scored on the power play early in the third to get Knoxville on the board. Dawson McKinney fed the puck cross-ice to the right circle and Cmunt's one-timer stayed underneath Tyler Roy at 2:32.

Rex Moe split Roy's pads on the man-advantage from the right dot through a screen with 56 seconds remaining for his 10th of the year. Marcinkevics scored on an empty net with 13 seconds to go to cap off the scoring.

Steeves finished with 22 saves for Knoxville. Roy made 25 stops for the Roanoke.

Knoxville host Fayetteville on Friday night. The Rail Yard Dawgs visit the Marksmen on Thursday morning.

