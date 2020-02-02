Second Period Costs Moose

The Manitoba Moose (21-27-0-0) were on the losing end of a 5-2 final against the Chicago Wolves (22-22-3-2) on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Manitoba paced the Wolves with 11 shots on net during the first period compared to their opponents six attempts. With 6:29 remaining in the frame, Johnathan Kovacevic sent a shot on net from behind the blueline that fooled Wolves netminder Oscar Dansk, but the puck went off the post and the game remained scoreless.

With 2:29 gone in the second period, Nic Hague's shot deflected off Tye McGinn to give the Wolves the 1-0 advantage. With 3:54 off the clock, JC Lipon got tangled up with his man causing the forward to fall awkwardly and exit the game. Just a few minutes later, Curtis McKenzie found Gage Quinney open on the back door to improve the Wolves lead to a 2-0 count. At 7:43 of the second, Lucas Elvenes netted his 10th of the campaign to make the score 3-0. With just under five minutes to go in the period, Kristian Reichel dumped the puck into the Wolves zone and nearly found the back of the net as his attempt was fumbled by Dansk. The netminder dove back to stop the puck from crossing the line and after the play was reviewed it was called no goal and the score remained 3-0 Wolves.

With 7:26 gone in the third, Seth Griffith ripped a shot from the blueline that found the top shelf of the Wolves net to make the score 3-1. With 1:39 left in the period, Kristian Reichel capitalized on a loose puck in front of Dansk and scored to get Manitoba within one. With a minute left to play, the Wolves scored twice on Manitoba's empty net to secure the 5-2 victory.

Quick Hits

With his goal in tonight's matchup, Kristian Reichel set a new AHL career high with 11 points (7G, 4A)

Skyler McKenzie has been productive against the Wolves this season, collecting five points (1G, 4A) in six games against the club What's Next?

The Moose return home to take on the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, Feb. 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

