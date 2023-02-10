Second Day of Weekend Swing in Watertown at 7:30

Watertown, NY- The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their three game series in Watertown at the Watertown Arena with a Friday Night duel against the Wolves at 7:30 PM.

Danbury earned a 4-2 victory on Friday night behind a record four assist night from Daniel McKitrick, a two-goal third period by Lucas DeBenedet, and a 38 save effort by Brian Wilson.

The game will be broadcast on YouTube.

Bus Trip to Binghamton February 17th!

Hat Tricks Fans:

Getting ready to say some words you have been dying to hear - ROAD TRIP

We have limited seating available, send us an email at herm@danburyhattricks.com if interested.

Friday, February 17th - Danbury Hat Tricks at Binghamton Black Bears

Cost is $80 - Includes bus & ticket to the game.

Departing Danbury Ice Arena at 1 pm

Return after the game.

Let us know if you would like to make the journey

