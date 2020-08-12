Second Chicago Cubs Watch Party to be Held at Four Winds Field on August 21

August 12, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - On Friday, August 21, the South Bend Cubs will host their second Chicago Cubs Watch Party at Four Winds Field. Gates open at 7:00pm ET with first pitch scheduled for 8:15pm ET as the Cubs face crosstown rival the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field.

In conjunction with Marquee Sports Network, the game will be shown on the Four Winds Field video board and concession stands will be open serving ballpark favorites. There will be multiple beer and cocktail stands open including the Miller Lite Tiki Hut. The Cubs Den Team Store will also be open with a special Cubs sale and the splash pad will be on.

As an added bonus, the South Bend Cubs will raffle off four, 50-inch flat screen TVs throughout the night. Fans 18 and older will receive a raffle ticket as they enter the stadium and must be present to win.

Thanks to our partners at Four Winds Casinos, tickets are only $7.50 for general admission. Fans can sit in the seating bowl or in the outfield grass and can bring blankets to sit on, but umbrellas and lawn chairs are prohibited. Only 1,500 tickets will be available for this event and available.

A limited number of VIP Outdoor Suite packages are also available. The package includes six tickets with seating in an outdoor suite, a food voucher for each guest to receive a hot dog or burger, bag of chips, and soda, and two vouchers good for a tub of popcorn. Food vouchers must be redeemed at the concession stands. Table service will not be provided. Only six suites will be available and can be purchased.

This event will follow the State of Indiana's Phase 4.5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the concourse.

As part of Governor Holcomb's executive order, fans are required to wear a face mask in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask must be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their families or in their seats, they can remove the mask.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.