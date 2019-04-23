Second Bees Homestand Features Abejas, Utah Prevention Day and More

April 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees return to Smith's Ballpark on Wednesday, April 24 to start the second homestand of the season. The Bees will face the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A Colorado Rockies) for a five-game series followed by four games against the Tacoma Rainiers (Triple-A Seattle Mariners). Below are the game times, activities and community nights happening at Smith's Ballpark over the nine-day homestand.

Wednesday, April 24 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

Cyprus Credit Union Dollar Dog Night. Thursday, April 25 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks. Friday, April 26 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

Postgame kids run presented by Bees Kids Club. Saturday, April 27 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

First 'Las Abejas de Salt Lake' game of the season. The Bees will wear their alternate Spanish language identity as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program.

Postgame kids run presented by Bees Kids Club. Sunday, April 28 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 1:05 p.m.

Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health. Monday, April 29 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 6:35 p.m.

Smith's Family Night with four tickets and four hot dogs for $24 available at www.slbees.com. Tuesday, April 30 vs. Tacoma Rainiers 6:35 p.m.

Taco Tuesday with $2 Tacos. Wednesday, May 1 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 6:35 p.m.

Cyprus Credit Union Dollar Dog Night. Thursday, May 2 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 10:35 a.m.

Utah Prevention Day at the Bees. Over 12,000 5th and 6th graders will come to Smith's Ballpark to take in a baseball game and get a pregame message about drug and alcohol prevention. Admission for all 12,000 children is free of charge courtesy of MedOne and Allegiant. All Bees games, home or road, can be found on the radio on the Zone Sports Network and streaming on www.1280thezone.com. Fans can also stream video of every Bees game and thousands of other Minor League games with a subscription to www.milb.tv. Information about the Bees, ballpark, tickets or promotions is all available at www.slbees.com.

