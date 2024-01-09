Second Annual WooSox Foundation Honors Gala Celebrates Community Heroes at Polar Park

It was a memorable evening at Polar Park on December 2, 2023, where the Worcester Red Sox hosted the second annual WooSox Foundation Honors Gala. This exciting night in Worcester featured special guest appearances, a behind-the-scenes look into the WooSox Foundation, an exquisite dinner, community honors, and even an afterparty in the WooSox Clubhouse.

The event showcased champions of the Worcester community within the Foundation's four areas of focus-Education, Social Justice, Conquering Cancer, and Diamond Sports.

The evening began with a warm welcome from Boston 25 News anchor Vanessa Welch, who served as the emcee of the event alongside Red Sox Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Castiglione.

"It's always wonderful to be back here and see the way this team celebrates the community," Castiglione said.

The WooSox Foundation paid tribute to the late Meghan Milonopoulos, North High School's assistant principal, for her profound impact on the students and community of the Worcester Public Schools and beyond. Meghan's family and friends were welcomed on stage to receive the honor on her behalf.

A familiar face at Polar Park, Judi Kirk, was recognized for her constant dedication to various community organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, YWCA, Girl Scouts, Girls, Inc., and YouthConnect Worcester, and received the "Social Justice Award." Outside of her contributions to the Worcester community, Kirk is also a loyal WooSox season ticket member, and can be seen visiting the WooSox Foundation table and bidding on autographed memorabilia during games.

Dr. Jonathan Gerber, head of oncology at UMass Memorial Hospital, was honored with the "Conquering Cancer Award" for his relentless efforts in the fight against cancer. The audience learned about Dr. Gerber's impactful work. From weathering the pandemic to saving the lives of children and adults, his pioneering contributions make him a hero in the effort to conquer cancer.

City Councilor Sean Rose received the second annual "Diamond Sports Award" for his significant contributions to youth sports in Worcester with an emphasis on softball and baseball. His initiatives, such as the Worcester Union Sports League, have not only enriched the lives of young athletes, but also promoted inclusivity in sports. Red Sox Hall of Famer and WooSox Hitting Coach Rich Gedman, the first ever recipient of this award, was also in attendance and joined the celebration.

Generous sponsors, including Country Bank, UMass Memorial, 2-Twelve Consulting, and Anna Maria College, were also acknowledged for their crucial support, emphasizing their commitment to the community and the success of the WooSox Foundation's initiatives.

The Foundation also welcomed a Boston Red Sox 2013 World Series Champion and newly-minted Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow to Polar Park for the first time.

Gala attendees got to experience an intimate Q&A session with Breslow, who shared insights into his community service endeavors, notably with the Strike Three Foundation, emphasizing the importance of giving back.

The Foundation also welcomed to the stage the WooSox Scholars Class of 2023: Marrie Brenner, Diego Segura, Anayah Ortiz, and Jeremiah Mlay. Each year, the Foundation awards four Worcester Public Schools 8th graders with a $10,000 college scholarship to show them that their dreams are valid and funded.

"I want to thank this organization," Worcester Mayor Joe Petty said. "This organization committed to the city of Worcester several years ago, and that commitment has gone a long way, and they are still committed going forward."

The evening concluded with an exciting live auction that offered unique experiences and prizes to support the WooSox Foundation's programs. In a night filled with gratitude and generosity, Worcester came together to celebrate not only the achievements of the honorees, but also the spirit of community that makes Polar Park more than just a ballpark.

