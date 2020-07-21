Second Annual Pulaski Yankees 5K to Take Place August 29

PULASKI, Va. - The second annual Pulaski Yankees 5K presented by Shelor Toyota will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 8:30am. The run/walk will begin at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, wind towards downtown Pulaski and hit town running trails before ending with a lap on the warning track at the ballpark.

The Pulaski Yankees 5K is presented by Shelor Toyota, Gay and Neel, Inc., LewisGale Pulaski, First United Methodist Church and Run About Sports. Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Registration for the Pulaski Yankees 5K is $25 and includes a race t-shirt. Registration is now open online at pulaskiyankees.net or pulaskiyankees.milbstore.com. Participants must register by August 15 in order to be guaranteed a t-shirt. The registration fee will increase $5 on the day of the event.

