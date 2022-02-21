Second Annual Do Good Days

February 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are teaming up with Wisler Plumbing and Air and Wheeler Broadcasting for our second annual Do Good Days. On March 14 and 15, members of all three businesses will visit selected nominated organizations to lend a helping hand and give back to our local community.

Between now and March 4, we need your help in nominating one of the hundreds of local non-profit organizations that might need some extra help. Simply fill out the form at dogooddays.com to nominate an organization that could benefit from having some additional help with their establishment. After March 4, we'll select a few of these organizations to visit. Unfortunately, not all organizations with nominations can be selected.

We're not looking for organizations that need money, we're looking for organizations that can benefit from having extra hands on deck. Whether it's painting, organizing storage, cleaning up inside or outside of the location, preparing a garden, or anything else that might require physical labor, we are ready and willing to assist organizations that need it.

Please contact info@railyarddawgs.com with questions.

