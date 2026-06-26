USL El Paso Locomotive FC

Sebastian Mora-Mora: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 16

Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video


Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2026


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