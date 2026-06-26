Sebastian Mora-Mora: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 16
Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2026
- Rhode Island FC Partners with City of Pawtucket to Host Fourth of July Celebration - Rhode Island FC
- Integris Strengthens Partnership with Monterey Bay Football Club - Monterey Bay FC
- Monterey Bay FC Signs Quinton Elliot on Loan from Columbus Crew - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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