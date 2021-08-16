Sebastian Espino Named High-A West Player of the Week

HILLSBORO, OR - Minor League Baseball announced today that Vancouver Canadians utility man Sebastian Espino has been named the High-A West Player of the Week for August 10-15. He is the first C's player to earn the award this season.

Over five games this week, Espino went 10-for-19 (.526) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight runs scored, 10 RBI and two walks. He reached base 61% of the time and slugged 1.211 to lead Vancouver to their first series win over the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) this season while raising his season average from .293 to .312.

Espino, 21, was activated from the Injured List prior to the game on August 10 in Everett and immediately went to work. He returned to action with two hits - including a double - in four at-bats, scored a run and drove in another.

He added a single and a double on August 11 and matched a season high with three RBI to help the Canadians beat the AquaSox 10-4. The Bonao, DR native notched his team-best fifth triple of the year on August 13 as part of another two-hit showing.

His "quietest" game of the week was on August 14 when he singled home a run, scored once and walked twice in an 11-6 win before he turned in the most impressive offensive game of his career on August 15 in the series finale. He hit his first home run in his second at-bat, a two-run shot that erased a 1-0 deficit. Espino was hit by a pitch in the fifth before clubbing a solo home run in the seventh and another one in the ninth to give him three home runs and four RBI - establishing a new season best and doing so for the third time in his career - as part of Vancouver's 11-3 win over the Frogs, their largest margin of victory over Everett in 30 games this season.

Espino was acquired by Toronto in December of 2020 after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets. 2021 is his first High-A season.

