SeaWolves to Host Yard Sale at UPMC Park

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will host an end-of-season Yard Sale at UPMC Park on Friday, October 1 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Items for sale include but are not limited to:

SeaWolves yellow game jerseys worn in 2021

Erie Pontiacs game-worn specialty jerseys (last worn in 2013)

SeaWolves black game jerseys (last worn in 2018)

SeaWolves gray game jerseys (last worn in 2018)

Miscellaneous specialty jerseys

Padded, folding clubhouse chairs with SeaWolves logos (limited quantities available)

Stadium seats (very limited quantities available)

Miscellaneous framed ballpark and player photos and artwork

Miscellaneous autographed game publications

Miscellaneous game-used batting helmets and equipment

Miscellaneous ballpark banners and signs

Game-used lineup cards (various seasons including 2021)

Mystery autographed baseballs

Miscellaneous game-used hats

The yard sale will take place inside UPMC Park. Patrons can enter through the exterior Team Store doors located off the 9th Street cul-de-sac near the main entrance.

Customers may pay for items via cash or credit card. No discount coupons will be accepted. Item conditions vary and all items are sold as-is. All sales are final and no returns will be accepted.

