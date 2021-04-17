SeaWolves to Host Hiring Event at Upmc Park
April 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate the Detroit Tigers, will host a Game Day Crew hiring event on Tuesday, April 20 in the UPMC Park Stadium Club from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The team is seeking outgoing, enthusiastic individuals (ages 16 & up) to fill a variety of game day positions for the 2021 baseball season.
The hiring event will take place in the new UPMC Park Stadium Club located at 831 French St. Interested individuals will enter the stadium club through the ground level lobby and then take the elevator to the fourth floor. Prospective Game Day Crew Members will fill out applications and audition on the spot. Interview stations will be socially distanced and a mask is required to enter the facility.
Available Crew Member positions include:
Concessions / Food Service
Ballpark Cleaning / Maintenance
Ushers
Team Store
SeaWolves Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is Tuesday, May 11 at 6:05 p.m. when the team hosts the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians). 2021 ticket packages are now on sale by phone (814-456-1300), online at seawolves.com, or at the SeaWolves' Administrative Office at 831 French Street.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from April 17, 2021
- SeaWolves to Host Hiring Event at Upmc Park - Erie SeaWolves
- May Single-Game Tickets Available for Online Purchase Starting Monday - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Erie SeaWolves Stories
- SeaWolves to Host Hiring Event at Upmc Park
- May Single-Game Tickets Available for Online Purchase Starting Monday
- SeaWolves Seeking Player Accommodations for 2021
- Erie SeaWolves and Erie Events Announce UPMC Park High School Baseball Series
- Erie SeaWolves Announce 2021 Game Times