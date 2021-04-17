SeaWolves to Host Hiring Event at Upmc Park

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate the Detroit Tigers, will host a Game Day Crew hiring event on Tuesday, April 20 in the UPMC Park Stadium Club from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The team is seeking outgoing, enthusiastic individuals (ages 16 & up) to fill a variety of game day positions for the 2021 baseball season.

The hiring event will take place in the new UPMC Park Stadium Club located at 831 French St. Interested individuals will enter the stadium club through the ground level lobby and then take the elevator to the fourth floor. Prospective Game Day Crew Members will fill out applications and audition on the spot. Interview stations will be socially distanced and a mask is required to enter the facility.

Available Crew Member positions include:

Concessions / Food Service

Ballpark Cleaning / Maintenance

Ushers

Team Store

SeaWolves Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is Tuesday, May 11 at 6:05 p.m. when the team hosts the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians). 2021 ticket packages are now on sale by phone (814-456-1300), online at seawolves.com, or at the SeaWolves' Administrative Office at 831 French Street.

