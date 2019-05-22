SeaWolves Stumble in Series Finale in Hartford

The SeaWolves (21-21) dropped the series finale to the Hartford Yard Goats (25-21) 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The SeaWolves struck first in the top of the first inning against Goats starter Rico Garcia. Derek Hill led off the game with a double and moved to third on an Isaac Paredes base hit. Josh Lester lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Hill for a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats tied the game in the home half of the first against Erie starter Logan Shore. Tyler Nevin tripled with one out and scored on a Colton Welker groundout.

The Goats took their first lead of the series in the fourth inning. Welker walked with one out and Vince Fernandez belted a two-run home run to right. His 13th blast of the season and second of the series made it 3-1 Hartford.

Garcia (5-1) earned the win for the Yard Goats. He allowed a run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings of work.

Shore (2-3) took the loss allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work.

Ben Bowden worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts to record his league-leading 14th save in as many chances.

Garcia, combined with Mitch Horacek, Scott Griggs and Bowden combined to keep Erie off the scoreboard for the final eight innings of the game. The SeaWolves were limited to just five hits in the contest and none after the fourth inning.

The SeaWolves return to UPMC Park on Friday as they host the Bowie Baysox at 6:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (2-3, 4.67 ERA) takes the mound for the SeaWolves against RHP Marcos Molina (2-4, 3.74 ERA).

Friday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Tigers-era replica home jersey (worn from 2001-2010 featuring orange and black team marks with black pinstripes) thanks to UPMC Hamot.

