SeaWolves Spring Training Schedule Announced

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, in collaboration with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, have released the club's 2022 Spring Training schedule. The SeaWolves will play 13 Spring Training games before heading to Erie for the regular season.

The SeaWolves open their spring schedule in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday, March 19 as they take on the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at 11 a.m. All home Spring Training games will be played on the minor league fields at the Tigers' spring training complex in Lakeland, Florida. All games will begin at 1 p.m. except the March 19 opener. Game times are subject to change. Attendance at Minor League Spring Training Games is subject to host team policies.

2022 Erie SeaWolves Spring Training Schedule

March 19: Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Clearwater, FL

March 20: CAMP DAY

March 21: Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Lakeland, FL

March 22: CAMP DAY

March 23: Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Lakeland, FL

March 24: Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - Lakeland, FL

March 25: Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Clearwater, FL

March 26: Erie SeaWolves vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - Lakeland, FL

March 27: Erie SeaWolves at Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - Tampa, FL

March 28: Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Lakeland, FL

March 29: Erie SeaWolves at Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) - Tampa, FL

March 30: CAMP DAY

March 31: Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - Lakeland, FL

April 1: Erie SeaWolves at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Dunedin, FL

April 2: Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Lakeland, FL

April 3: Erie SeaWolves at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) - Dunedin, FL

April 4: CAMP DAY

April 5: Erie SeaWolves Break Camp

April 6: Team Workout Day at UPMC Park (Subject to change; Time TBD)

April 7: Team Workout Day at UPMC Park (Subject to change; Time TBD)

April 8: Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - UPMC Park - 6:05 p.m.

