SeaWolves Single-Game Tickets Available Online February 8

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale on Tuesday, February 8 beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets for Lower Box (100-Level) and Upper Box (200-Level) seats will be available ONLINE ONLY for all games starting on this date.

The UPMC Park box office and ticket windows WILL NOT be open for single-game sales or ticket package pickup at this time. Box office hours for single-game tickets and package pickup will begin on Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m.

Single-game ticket prices will remain unchanged for the 2022 season. Fans who purchase in advance of game day can save up to $3 per ticket compared to day-of-game walk-up prices. Convenience fees may apply to online purchases.

Lower Box Seat Tickets (All 100 Level Sections): $15 in advance or online | $18 walk-up, day of game price

Upper Box Seat Tickets (All 200 Level Sections): $12 in advance or online | $15 walk-up, day of game price

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available for the 2022 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300. Single-game Stadium Club tickets will begin on March 19 at 10 a.m.

