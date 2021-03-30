SeaWolves Seeking Player Accommodations for 2021

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate the Detroit Tigers, are seeking player accommodations on a short-term lease basis for the 2021 season.

For players, the transition to Erie can be a challenging one. Many will not know they need living accommodations in Erie until they are assigned to the SeaWolves roster just a few days prior to Opening Day. Rosters are finalized on or around April 28. At that time, players will start to search for housing remotely as they wrap up Spring Training activities in Florida.

In past seasons, the SeaWolves' front office has been challenged to help players find accommodations which fit the needs of a Minor League Baseball player's lifestyle. Players only live in Erie for the duration of the season and may be transferred to another affiliate in-season.

The team is seeking apartment and single-family homes that would be amenable to short-term leases. Specifically, we are compiling a list of 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartments or single-family homes available on a month-to-month lease or, at a minimum, be available to be leased from May 1 through September 30. Due to COVID-19 precautions, players may not live with a host family or share a residence with non-teammates. All options should be affordably priced and located within 20 minutes of downtown Erie.

