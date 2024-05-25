Seawolves Score Win over Old Glory DC at Home in Front of a Sellout Crowd

May 25, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







It was a nonstop night of entertainment for the sellout crowd at Starfire in Tukwila for the Seattle Seawolves Rugby Military Appreciation Night, complete with an Army vs Navy Curtain Raiser match, 50/50 raffle to raise money for Army Rugby Union, national anthem sung by Tricia Scheer from 133D Army band, a halftime tug of war between Army and Navy and special guest Seattle rapper Macklemore.

Macklemore attended with his wife Tricia and daughter Sloane, in conjunction with the Seawolves and Bridges partnership to bring awareness and raise funds for supporting teens in recovery. Macklemore was a good sport taking photos with the crowd, signing autographs and cheering on the players to a victory.

Seawolves took to the pitch last night with a new Captain, JP Smith, on the back of Riekert Hattingh suffering a season ending injury in last week's match up against NOLA. Added to the injury list is Vice Captain, Charles Elton, Pete Malcolm, Mason Pedersen and Kara Pryor. With so many injuries affecting the line up Head Coach Allen Clarke added to his roster with the signing of Monate Akuei, a 26 year old versatile backrow, coming in at 6'4-" and 210 lbs.

Having played for Rugby New York in 2023 and captaining Old Blue in the American Rugby Premiership, Monate was able to take to the pitch like a fish in water playing the full 80 minutes and scoring a try in his first match with the Seawolves.

It was a back and forth match with both teams scoring multiple converted tries and adding to their respective tallies with penalty kick points.

Seattle's injury woes continued with Olive Kilifi leaving the pitch on a stretcher in the first half and Tevita Kuridrani following suit in the second half. Seattle managed to find depth in their bench and despite two yellow cards, they came away with the win in the 81st minute.

Full Time - Seattle Seawolves 26 - Old Glory DC 24.

The celebrations didn't stop there as Ryan Rees was presented his 50th Cap and Divan Rossouw was awarded the leagues Man of the Match.

Seawolves remain the top performing Seattle sports team with their 2024, 9-3-0 record and with previous notable results; 2018 & 2019 back to back MLR champions, 2022 Western Conference Champions, 2023 semi-final winners and currently the second top team in the league with their current 45 championship points.

The Seawolves can enjoy a bye next week and their next match is at home in Starfire against Utah Warriors on Sunday, June 9th with a 7pm PT kickoff.

