SeaWolves Return Home Tonight to UPMC Park

June 18, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





SEAWOLVES VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)

MONDAY, JUNE 18 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Buck Night: Fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, popcorn, 12 oz Pepsi fountain drinks and select domestic draft beers for just $1 each.

TUESDAY, JUNE 19 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Cowboy Monkey Rodeo: Team Ghost Riders brings the jungle and the rodeo together. Come watch the best sheep dog riding monkeys in the Wild West.

Kids Eat Free: The first 250 kids, ages 12 and under, receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog, Utz chips and Pepsi fountain drink.

Two-Buck Tuesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 drink specials in the Bud Light Beer Garden through the sixth inning.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20 - Gates open at 11 a.m. | First pitch at 12:05 p.m.

Summer Camp Day: The SeaWolves welcome guests from area day camps, senior centers, and businesses for this special noon start.

Senior Expo: The UPMC for Life Senior Expo features displays about health, wellness and senior services.

AAA Member Wednesday: AAA members can present their card to save $2 off any regularly priced ticket to this game.

SEAWOLVES VS. ALTOONA CURVE (PITTSBURGH PIRATES)

FRIDAY, JUNE 22 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Camo Bucket Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a camouflage SeaWolves bucket cap thanks to Commonwealth Charter Academy.

Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 specials on select domestic draft beers exclusively in the Bud Light Beer Garden until the game starts.

C. Wolf's Birthday/Mascot Mania: C. Wolf will celebrate his birthday by welcoming his mascot friends from area businesses and sports teams to entertain the fans

Family Campout: Families can purchase a special ticket package to stick around after the game, watch a movie and camp overnight in the outfield. Each $15 Family Campout ticket includes an Upper Box ticket to the game, a postgame movie, and breakfast the next morning thanks to Maple Donuts.

Post-game Autograph Session presented by Plyler Entry Systems: After the game, fans can stick around for autographs with C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store.

SATUDAY, JUNE 23 - Gates open at 3:30 p.m. | First pitch at 4:35 p.m. (DOUBLEHEADER)

Doubleheader: The SeaWolves take on the Curve in doubleheader action beginning at 4:35 p.m. The teams will play a pair of seven inning contests and one ticket is good for both games.

Beer Tasting: Fans 21 & up can register to sample brews in the Bud Light Beer Garden. For $25, fans can purchase a special game ticket which includes light snacks and ten, 4-ounce beer samples. Presented by Erie Beer. Beer tasting time is 6:30-8:30 p.m.

McDonald's Friends & Family Night: Fans can purchase 2 SeaWolves game tickets, 2 SeaWolves caps and 2 McDonald's Extra Value meals all for as low as $20. Note: Value Meal coupons can be redeemed at Erie area McDonald's locations.

Sugar Rush Night: The SeaWolves will celebrate sweets for this one-of-a-kind game. SeaWolves will attempt to surpass the Guinness World Record for the most individuals simultaneously unwrapping a candy. Fans can buy a hot dog served in a cotton candy bun or sip on a chocolate beer. Kids can take a swing at a piñata on the stadium concourse, and one lucky fan will throw out a ceremonial first pitch with a jawbreaker. Five fans in attendance will be randomly awarded a special GOLDEN TICKET, qualifying them for a chance at a grand prize valued at over $1,000!

Post-game Fireworks: After the second game of the doubleheader, fans will enjoy spectacular post-game Zambelli Fireworks presented by Ariens Company. Fans can purchase a light up product from the SeaWolves team store for just $5 to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout.

Post-game Autograph Session presented by Plyler Entry Systems: After the game, fans can stick around for autographs with C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store.

SUNDAY, JUNE 24 - Gates open at 12:30 p.m. | First pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Scratch & Win Sunday: The first 500 fans in attendance get a free Wendy's Scratch & Win card. Every card is a winner.

Kids Crew Day: Every Sunday 1:35 P.M. game is a Kids Crew Day with free admission for members. Kids Crew membership is free for fans 12 & under thanks to Giant Eagle and STAR 104.

Family Fun Day: Erie Federal Credit Union members can use their Platinum MasterCard, debit card, or show their member ID to buy a regularly priced Sunday ticket and receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink with each ticket purchased. Must be presented at time of purchase. Limit 4 per member.

Erie Philharmonic Ball Drop: A helicopter will fly over UPMC Park after the game and drop 2,000 golf balls on the field to raise funds for the Erie Philharmonic's educational outreach efforts. The closest and farthest balls from the target will win prizes, and musicians from the Erie Philharmonic will perform before, during and after the game.

Catch on the Field: Fans can bring a glove and a baseball to play catch on the field after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.