SeaWolves Partner with Moe's Southwest Grill on New Ticket Promotion

March 21, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today announce a partnership with Moe's Southwest Grill to bring fans the Moe's Burrito Blast.

For select fireworks games during the 2022 season, fans will be able to purchase the Moe's Burrito Blast, which includes two SeaWolves Upper Box Seat game tickets and two vouchers each redeemable for a burrito at Erie area Moe's Southwest Grill locations. The Moe's Burrito Blast is valued at up to $50 and can be purchased for only $30. Fans will receive their SeaWolves game tickets and burrito vouchers upon purchasing the Moes's Burrito Blast at the UPMC Park box office. Online ticket buyers can pick up their Moe's burrito vouchers at the UPMC Park Advance Ticket window on the night of their game. Packages will be limited to the first 250 buyers for each game date and all purchases must be made prior to the day of the game.

"We've partnered with area restaurants to provide great values before, but the Moe's Burrito Blast tops them all," SeaWolves Assistant General Manager Greg Gania said. "The popularity of both the SeaWolves and Moe's Southwest Grill makes this deal a home run for summer fun."

"At Moe's, we believe it is our obligation to give back to the communities we serve," Mike Geiger, Franchise Co-Owner of Erie Moe's Southwest Grill said. "Teaming up with the SeaWolves to craft a great value (and two burritos!) in the Moe's Burrito Blast package is a perfect fit with our growing roster of community support programs."

The Moe's Burrito Blast will be available for the following fireworks nights:

Friday, June 3 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - 6:35 p.m. First Pitch

Friday, June 24 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - 6:35 p.m. First Pitch

Friday, July 1 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - 6:35 p.m. First Pitch

Friday, July 15 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) - 6:35 p.m. First Pitch

Friday, July 29 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) - 6:35 p.m. First Pitch

Friday, August 19 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) - 6:05 p.m. First Pitch

Friday, September 2 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) - 6:05 p.m. First Pitch

Friday, September 9 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) - 6:05 p.m. First Pitch

Additional information regarding Moe's Southwest Grill community support programs, visit www.WelcomeToGivingBack.com.

SeaWolves single-game tickets are available now in-person at the UPMC Park box office or online at SeaWolves.com. Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available for the 2022 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300. Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is Friday, April 8 when the SeaWolves host the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.