SeaWolves Go Faux with New "Old" Identity

February 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today are excited to introduce a nostalgic fauxback alternate identity. It's a blast from the pseudo-past that will make Sunday games at UPMC Park a journey back to a golden era of baseball.

The new identity, which imagines how the SeaWolves might have looked if the team had been founded earlier than 1995, takes inspiration from iconic unforms and logos from the 1930s through the 1960s. The players will don specially designed uniforms and caps, featuring a wolf logo that pays homage to classic animation and the SeaWolves' brand of family fun.

Sunday games at UPMC Park in 2024 will be promoted as Fauxback Fun Days. Fans will be transported back in time with vintage organ ballpark music, old-time scoreboard graphics, and in-game entertainment to deliver the ambiance of classic ballgames from yesteryear.

Other Sunday promotions will include postgame fireworks on May 26, Colt Keith bobbleheads (First 1,500) on July 28, youth jerseys (First 1,000 12 & younger) on August 18, and Fan Appreciation Day on September 15.

The SeaWolves' fauxback marks were designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon in Louisville, Kentucky. Studio Simon is a leader in sports brand identity development. Studio Simon has worked with over 100 professional, college, and amateur sports teams and developed identities for two Super Bowls (XXXVI and XXXVII), the Savannah Bananas, and nine Baseball Winter Meetings.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available for the 2024 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300. Single-game Stadium Club tickets will go on sale beginning March 16.

