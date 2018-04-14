SeaWolves Fall to Curve in Extras

April 14, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





The SeaWolves dropped an extra innings heartbreaker on Saturday afternoon to the Altoona Curve, 5-4 at UPMC Park.

Erie struck first in the last of the second against Altoona starter Brandon Waddell. Kenny Wilson reached on an a one-out error and scored on an A.J. Simcox base hit for a 1-0 lead.

Altoona tied the game in the fifth against Erie starter Kyle Funkhouser. Wyatt Mathisen led off with a double and moved to third on a Christian Kelley groundout. Mathisen scored on a Will Craig sacrifice fly, tying the game.

Funkhouser finished with his second straight no-decision, allowing a run on two hits with five walk and seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.

Altoona would take its first lead of the game in the top of the seventh against Erie reliever Kyle Dowdy. Kelley led off with a single and moved to second on a Cole Tucker sacrifice bunt. Pablo Reyes doubled home Kelley for a 2-1 Curve lead.

The SeaWolves quickly tied the game in the last of the seventh against Altoona reliever Logan Sendelbach when Arvicent Perez singled home Jacob Robson with two outs.

The game remained tied into the 10th inning. Altoona started the 10th with Cole Tucker on second. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-2 lead against Erie reliever John Schreiber.

Erie tied the game in the bottom of the 10th. Robson began on second and scored on a Perez one-out single to make it a 3-3 game.

Altoona began the 11th with Logan Hill on second base. He moved over to third on a passed ball and scored on a Jason Martin triple off of reliever Mark Ecker. Ke'Bryan Hayes then singled home Martin for a 5-3 Curve advantage.

The SeaWolves rallied in the 11th but fell short. Troy Montgomery began on second base and moved to third on a Harold Castro base hit. Montgomery scored on a two-out Wilson base knock making it a 5-4 game. Curve reliever Sam Street induced a game-ending fly out from Robson, sending the 'Wolves to their sixth straight loss.

Geoff Hartlieb (1-0) earned the win for Altoona allowing an unearned run on one hit with no walks and four strikeouts in two innings.

Ecker (0-2) took a loss for Erie allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts in an inning of work.

The SeaWolves and Curve wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park at 1:35 p.m. LHP Tyler Alexander (0-0, 3.18 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Mitch Keller (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

ALTOONA (6-2) 5-8-1

ERIE (3-6) 4-8-0

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.