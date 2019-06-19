SeaWolves Begin Second Half with a Victory

The Erie SeaWolves started the second half of the Eastern League season with a 3-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Erie took the lead in the second against Portland starter Konner Wade. Erie loaded the bases with one out on a Cam Gibson walk and back-to-back singles from Sergio Alcantara and Joey Morgan. Cole Peterson grounded out to the second baseman, scoring Gibson for a 1-0 lead.

The SeaWolves added to the lead in the third. Jose Azocar was hit by a pitch with one out and Josh Lester followed with a two-run home run to right for a 3-0 advantage. It was the seventh home run of the season for Lester.

Erie starter Anthony Castro was brilliant on the mound. He retired the first 12 hitters he faced and struck out seven over that span. The lone hit he allowed was a leadoff single to Bobby Dalbec in the fifth. Castro went on to retired the next nine before allowing a leadoff walk in the eighth.

In the top of the eighth, Erie summoned Drew Carlton with Joey Curletta on first. Carlton induced a fly out for the first out before giving up a single to Luke Tendler to bring the tying run to the plate. Jake Romanski singled home Curletta to make it 3-1.

Jerry Downs then flew out to left for the second out and Gibson inadvertently threw the ball into the stands, bringing home Tendler to make it a one-run game at 3-2.

Reliever Trent Szkutnik entered in the ninth inning and worked a scoreless frame to preserve the Erie win, earning his first save of the season.

Castro (2-1) earned the win allowing a run on one hit with a walk while striking out a season-high 11 hitters. The 11 punchouts were one shy of his career-high.

Wade (1-2) took the loss for the Dogs allowing three runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts in seven innings.

The SeaWolves have the day off on Thursday and will be back to action on Friday at Canal Park as they begin a three-game series against the Akron RubberDucks at 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (5-4, 2.35 ERA) takes the mound for Erie on Friday.

