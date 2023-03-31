SeaWolves Announce Five Family Movie Nights

March 31, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today announce five Family Movie Nights at UPMC Park this summer.

Family Movie Nights will be on the following dates:

Saturday, June 24 featuring The Bad Guys presented by Maple Donuts

Saturday, July 22 featuring Minions: The Rise of Gru presented by Wegmans

Friday, August 11 featuring Puss in Boots, The Last Wish presented by Erie Federal Credit Union

Saturday, September 9 featuring The Super Mario Bros. Movie presented by Logistics+

Saturday, September 30 featuring Coco presented by Citizens Bank.

Movies will be shown on the state-of-the-art, high-definition UPMC Park video board. Cost of admission for each Family Movie Night is $5 per person (ages three and younger receive free admission). Tickets can be purchased online at SeaWolves.com or at the UPMC Park ticket office. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m. for Family Movie Nights in June-August. September Family Movie Nights will begin at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

All Family Movie Night tickets are general admission with seating available in the 100-level at UPMC Park and in the outfield grass. Please note that the audio levels will be very loud in the seating bowl, so field seating is strongly advised. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted and recommended. Tents, rolling carts and bug spray are not permitted on the playing field. Insect repellent may be worn if applied before entering the playing field. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. A limited concessions menu, including alcoholic beverages, will be available at the Grub & Grog concession stand located on the first base side.

Opening Night is Tuesday, April 11 as the SeaWolves host the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) at 6:05 p.m. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased during regular box office hours (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m - 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.) or online at SeaWolves.com. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.