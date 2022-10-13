SeaWolves Announce 2023 Game Dates & Opponents

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today release their game dates and opponents for the 2023 season. The SeaWolves will raise their 2022 Southwest Division Champions banner at UPMC Park on Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, on Tuesday, April 11 as the SeaWolves take on the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates).

The 2023 schedule includes 138 total games, with 69 home games at UPMC Park. With the exception of a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) July 14-16, all other series at UPMC Park will be six games. The Erie-Hartford series will be the first matchup between the teams since 2019.

The SeaWolves will host the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Altoona Curve, for two series at UPMC Park (April 11-16 and August 29-September 3). Fans can see the future stars of the Cleveland Guardians when Akron comes to UPMC Park for two series (June 28-July 3 and July 25-30).

Other 2023 opponents at UPMC Park include the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) making their first appearance in Erie since 2019, Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants), Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles), Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) and Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). The SeaWolves do not play the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) or Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) in 2023 and will only play the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) on the road.

2023 Captain's Club Memberships, hospitality (UPMC Park Stadium Club, Suites, Party Deck Boxes), group outings and Paw Pack Flexible ticket books are available for purchase by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814.456.1300. Single game ticket availability, game times, and promotions will be announced at a later date.

