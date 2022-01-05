SeaWolves Announce 2022 Game Times & Fireworks Dates

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today released their game times for the 2022 season. Opening Night at UPMC Park, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is scheduled for Friday, April 8 as the SeaWolves take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:05 p.m.

Most night games at UPMC Park will begin at 6:05 p.m. Six fireworks nights, all in June or July, will begin at 6:35 p.m. due to later sunset times. Saturday games will begin at 1:35 p.m. in April and at 4:05 p.m. in May and September. All Sunday games with the exception of July 3 will begin at 1:35 p.m.

UPMC Health Plan Education Days will return in 2022 with special 11:05 a.m. start times. Education Days are slated for Tuesday, May 17 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) and Tuesday, May 31 against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). The SeaWolves are now accepting bookings for school groups for both Education Days. The team will also host four weekday matinee games with 12:35 p.m. starts on April 19-20, May 3 and July 26.

The 2022 schedule will feature 10 Zambelli fireworks nights starting on Friday, June 3 at 6:35 p.m. The team will host three consecutive nights of fireworks July 1-3 to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Games on July 1-2 will begin at 6:35 p.m. Game time on Sunday, July 3 will be 6:05 p.m. to accommodate team travel. All other fireworks shows will take place on Friday nights including June 24 (6:35 p.m.), July 15 (6:35 p.m.), July 29 (6:35 p.m.), August 19 (6:05 p.m.), September 2 (6:05 p.m.) and September 9 (6:05 p.m.).

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2022 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

