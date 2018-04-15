SeaWolves and Curve Postponed on Sunday

April 15, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





(Erie, PA) - Today's Erie SeaWolves game against the Altoona Curve has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 23 beginning at 4:35 p.m. Both games will be seven inning games.

Tickets from Sunday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2018 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

The SeaWolves will remain home and host the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) on Monday, April 16. Monday is the first Buck Night of the 2018 season presented by Budweiser and Rocket 105. Fans can enjoy concessions specials of Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi fountain drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers for just $1 each.

