Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2026

Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







A win at home

The Washington Mystics defeat the Storm, 84-79!

Shakira Austin went off in this win to power the Mystics to this dub:

27 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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