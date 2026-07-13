Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2026
Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
A win at home
The Washington Mystics defeat the Storm, 84-79!
Shakira Austin went off in this win to power the Mystics to this dub:
27 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026
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- Liberty Rally Falls Short in Montreal - New York Liberty
- Alanna Smith Injury Update - Dallas Wings
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