Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 24, 2025

Published on August 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm come out on TOP, defeating the Washington Mystics, 84-82, in a nail-biter!

Nneka Ogwumike: 30 PTS | 6 REB | 6 3PM (career-high) Dominique Malonga: 17 PTS | 10 REB | 3 STL

