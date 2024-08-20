Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 20, 2024

August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







In a wire to wire game, the Seattle Storm are able to pull away in the last minutes of the 4Q to defeat the Washington Mystics, 83-77

Nneka Ogwumike dominated with 24 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL

