Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 20, 2024
August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
In a wire to wire game, the Seattle Storm are able to pull away in the last minutes of the 4Q to defeat the Washington Mystics, 83-77
Nneka Ogwumike dominated with 24 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL
