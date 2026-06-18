Seattle Storm vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026
Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
Home win for the Portland Fire as they defeat the Storm 94-89
Bridget Carleton: 24 PTS | 7 3PM (career-high) | 4 REB | 3 STL | 2 BLKS Carla Leite: 20 PTS | 10 AST | 4 REB
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026
- Sparks Suffer Home Loss to Minnesota - Los Angeles Sparks
- New York Liberty to Host 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase on June 30 at Barclays Center - New York Liberty
- Aces Clinch Spot in 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game with 86-76 Win at Phoenix - Las Vegas Aces
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (6.18.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 91, Wings 80 - Golden State Valkyries
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