Seattle Storm vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







Home win for the Portland Fire as they defeat the Storm 94-89

Bridget Carleton: 24 PTS | 7 3PM (career-high) | 4 REB | 3 STL | 2 BLKS Carla Leite: 20 PTS | 10 AST | 4 REB

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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