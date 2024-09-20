Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024
September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm defeated the Phoenix Mercury 89-70 to cap off the regular SZN
SIX players ended in double figures with Nneka Ogwumike leading the way dropping 17 PTS and 8 REB!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 20, 2024
