Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024

September 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Seattle Storm defeated the Phoenix Mercury 89-70 to cap off the regular SZN

SIX players ended in double figures with Nneka Ogwumike leading the way dropping 17 PTS and 8 REB!

