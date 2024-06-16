Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 16, 2024
June 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercy dominated from tip-off to the final buzzer, sealing a solid 87-78 victory over Seattle ????
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2024
- Game Recap: Atlanta Dream 87, Los Angeles Sparks 74 - Atlanta Dream
- Clark, Fever Too Hot for Sky in Icy Matchup with Rival - Indiana Fever
- Sky Lose 83-91 to Fever, Cardoso Records First Career Double-Double - Chicago Sky
- Fever Welcome Sky to Indianapolis for Second Time this Season - Indiana Fever
- Aces Sign Jessika Carter, Waive Emma Cannon - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.