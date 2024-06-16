Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 16, 2024

June 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercy dominated from tip-off to the final buzzer, sealing a solid 87-78 victory over Seattle ????

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

