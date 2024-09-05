Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty had balance scoring in their 77-70 win over the Seattle Storm

Four players reached double-figures, but it was Betnijah Laney-Hamilton who led the way with her 18 PTS on 7-14 shooting

