Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 5, 2024
September 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The New York Liberty had balance scoring in their 77-70 win over the Seattle Storm
Four players reached double-figures, but it was Betnijah Laney-Hamilton who led the way with her 18 PTS on 7-14 shooting
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
