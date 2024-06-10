Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2024

June 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota snapped Seattle's six-game winning streak with an 83-64 victory, advancing to a 3-1 record in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase.

