Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2024
June 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota snapped Seattle's six-game winning streak with an 83-64 victory, advancing to a 3-1 record in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase.
