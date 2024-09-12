Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 11, 2024

September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Seattle Storm were able to close the game out strong against the Sparks, resulting in a 90-82 win

Skylar Diggins-Smith was creating for herself and others all night, securing 26 PTS, 5 AST, 4 STL all while shooting 76.9% from the field

