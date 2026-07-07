Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 6, 2026
Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Weather report: cloudy with a chance of DUBSSS
The Seattle Storm defeat the Sparks, 82-64! Flau'jae Johnson powered this win for the Storm, opening the game with an impressive 13 PTS in the 1Q:
Flau'jae Johnson: 23 PTS | 5 REB | 3 3PM | 3 AST Natisha Hiedeman: 15 PTS | 4 AST | 3 STL Jade Melbourne: 11 PTS | 4 AST
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The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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