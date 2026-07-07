Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 6, 2026

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Weather report: cloudy with a chance of DUBSSS

The Seattle Storm defeat the Sparks, 82-64! Flau'jae Johnson powered this win for the Storm, opening the game with an impressive 13 PTS in the 1Q:

Flau'jae Johnson: 23 PTS | 5 REB | 3 3PM | 3 AST Natisha Hiedeman: 15 PTS | 4 AST | 3 STL Jade Melbourne: 11 PTS | 4 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2026

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