Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 16, 2024

July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Make that 3 wins in a row for the Seattle Storm who get the 89-83 road win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike dominated the game, Loyd scored 30 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST. Ogwumike had 23 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 6 STLS

