Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 24, 2024
September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces battled through all 4Qs to lock in the 83-76 W over the Seattle Storm in Game 2
Kelsey Plum delivered a clutch 29 PTS, 6 REB, and 3 AST performance, sending her squad to the next round!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
