Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 24, 2024

September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces battled through all 4Qs to lock in the 83-76 W over the Seattle Storm in Game 2

Kelsey Plum delivered a clutch 29 PTS, 6 REB, and 3 AST performance, sending her squad to the next round!

