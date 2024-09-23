Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 22, 2024
September 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
Aces defeat the Storm 78-67 in Game 1, Round 1 of the WNBA Playoffs
A'ja Wilson dropped 21 PTS, 8 REB, and 5 BLK
