Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 16, 2025
Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm forced a Game 3 as they defeated the Las Vegas Aces 86-83 in a riveting finish
The Storm snapped the Aces' 17 game win streak Storm get first playoff win in 1,115 days. Last win was Aug. 28, 2022 vs. Aces Skylar Diggins - 26 PTS | 7 AST | 4 3PM Nneka Ogwumike - 24 PTS | 10 REB | 4 3PM
