Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 14, 2025

Published on September 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The @LVAces take Game 1 in commanding fashion, defeating the Storm 102-77!

A'ja Wilson - 29 PTS | 7 REB | 3 STL | 2 BLK Jackie Young - 18 PTS | 6 REB | 7 AST | 4 STL Jewell Loyd - 14 PTS | 3 3PM | 3 REB

Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Game 2 tips Tuesday at 9:30pm/ET on ESPN.

