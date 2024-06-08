Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 7, 2024

June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Seattle Storm pick up their 6th consecutive win and remain undefeated in Commissioner's Cup play with a 78-65 win over the Las Vegas Aces

Jewell Loyd led the way for the Storm dropping 25 PTS & 9 REB, while Skylar Diggins-Smith added in 21 PTS & 7 AST!

