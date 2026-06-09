Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 8, 2026
Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces get the win at home against the Storm, 101-91
A'ja Wilson was detrimental in this win, locking in 34 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST, 3 3PM, and 3 BLK! She also achieved a milestone as the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 career PTS!
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