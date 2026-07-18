Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 17, 2026

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







WHAT A GAME AND WHAT A WIN FOR THE INDIANA FEVER

The Fever defeat the Storm in a thriller, 110-107, at home!

Caitlin Clark becomes the first player in WNBA History to record 40+ points and 10+ assists in a game, AND the first player in Fever franchise history to score 45+ points in a game! In addition to these milestones, Clark is now the fastest to 200 career 3-pointers!

FIRST 40/10 Game in WNBA History

With her 2nd 3-pointer, Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 200 career 3-pointers, doing so in 74 games. She surpassed Katie Smith, who previously held the record at 81 games

She breaks Kelsey Mitchell's previous franchise record of 38 points

45 PTS (career-high) | 10 AST | 4 STL | 2 BLK | 6-10 3PM

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026

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