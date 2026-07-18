Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 17, 2026
Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
WHAT A GAME AND WHAT A WIN FOR THE INDIANA FEVER
The Fever defeat the Storm in a thriller, 110-107, at home!
Caitlin Clark becomes the first player in WNBA History to record 40+ points and 10+ assists in a game, AND the first player in Fever franchise history to score 45+ points in a game! In addition to these milestones, Clark is now the fastest to 200 career 3-pointers!
FIRST 40/10 Game in WNBA History
With her 2nd 3-pointer, Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 200 career 3-pointers, doing so in 74 games. She surpassed Katie Smith, who previously held the record at 81 games
She breaks Kelsey Mitchell's previous franchise record of 38 points
45 PTS (career-high) | 10 AST | 4 STL | 2 BLK | 6-10 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026
- Sun Snag Second Straight Win, Boil out Mercury, 96-83 - Connecticut Sun
- Game Preview: Fever Host Liberty on Second Night of Back-To-Back - Indiana Fever
- Hillmon Leads Dream to a Picture-Perfect Win against Toronto - Atlanta Dream
- Clark's Career Night Lifts Fever over Storm - Indiana Fever
- Las Vegas Aces Sign Japan Olympic Guard Mai Yamamoto - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Outlast Storm Behind Clark's Career Night - Indiana Fever
- Sky Surge to Second Straight Victory with 96-82 Win over Sparks - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Sky - Los Angeles Sparks
- AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 Community Impact Efforts Take Center Stage at the New Obama Presidential Center in Chicago - WNBA
- Dallas Wings Announce Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Award Recipients - Dallas Wings
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Marta Suárez to Second 7-Day Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Connecticut Sun "Change Can't Wait" Initiative Drives Youth Leadership and Systemic Change Across Connecticut - Connecticut Sun
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mystics - 7/18/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Los Angeles Sparks Sign Tonie Morgan to a Player Development Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
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