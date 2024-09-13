Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 13, 2024
September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Seattle Storm overcome a 21-PT deficit to defeat the Dallas Wings 83-81
Skylar Diggins-Smith led the way for the Storm with 21 PTS, 4 AST, 4 STL, & 3 3PM on 50 FG%
