Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2024

June 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Seattle Storm secured a 92-84 victory over the Dallas Wings to hand them their 6th straight loss.

Skylar Diggins-Smith paced Seattle's offense with 21 PTS.

