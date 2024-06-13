Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2024
June 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm secured a 92-84 victory over the Dallas Wings to hand them their 6th straight loss.
Skylar Diggins-Smith paced Seattle's offense with 21 PTS.
