Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 9, 2025

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun get back in the win column with a 93-83 victory over the Seattle Storm!

Tina Charles veteran prescence was huge as she finished with 29 PTS, 11 REB

