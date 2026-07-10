Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 9, 2026

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







That's a dub in the A

The Atlanta Dream defeat the Storm, 89-78!

The Dream snap their 5-game losing streak and improve to 13-9 on the szn.

Allisha Gray - 22 PTS (7-13 FG) | 3 REB | 5 AST Rhyne Howard - 19 PTS (6-14 FG) | 4 3PM | 4 REB | 4 STL

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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