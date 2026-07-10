Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 9, 2026
Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
That's a dub in the A
The Atlanta Dream defeat the Storm, 89-78!
The Dream snap their 5-game losing streak and improve to 13-9 on the szn.
Allisha Gray - 22 PTS (7-13 FG) | 3 REB | 5 AST Rhyne Howard - 19 PTS (6-14 FG) | 4 3PM | 4 REB | 4 STL
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Connecticut Sun - 7/10/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Aces Extinguish Fire 88-80, Behind Wilson's 32 Points - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Take Season Series with Win at Phoenix - Indiana Fever
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 89, Seattle Storm 78 - Atlanta Dream
- Defense Propels Dream to a Win over Seattle - Atlanta Dream
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