Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2024
July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Effort and energy helped the Seattle Storm come alive down the stretch to take down the Atlanta Dream 81-70
Ezi Magbegor: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 BLK Jordan Horston: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
