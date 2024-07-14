Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2024

July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Effort and energy helped the Seattle Storm come alive down the stretch to take down the Atlanta Dream 81-70

Ezi Magbegor: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 BLK Jordan Horston: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK

